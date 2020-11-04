Highland League hopeful of fan return for all clubs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Highland League hope all clubs will be able to start the 2020-21 season in front of fans.

At a meeting of the division’s league management committee tonight the decision was taken to aim to start the new 16-game campaign on November 28.

The start of the term was paused until November 28 at the earliest – following a meeting at the end of September – in the hope that limited numbers of supporters may be able to attend matches.

With the decision to begin this month taken because current regulations mean 11 of the 17 clubs will be able to let supporters into grounds.

With the Highlands and Moray being placed in Tier 1 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restriction system Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Fort William, Keith, Lossiemouth, Nairn County, Rothes, Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy would be allowed to let a restricted number of fans into games.

However, with Aberdeenshire being in Tier 2 Deveronvale, Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie Locos and Turriff United would not be allowed to admit supporters under the current regulations.

League secretary Rod Houston is hopeful the six Aberdeenshire clubs will also be able to play in front of fans come kick-off later this month.

He said: “The reason behind the decision is that we can get spectators into matches, although we still have the anomaly with Aberdeenshire being in Tier 2.

“We are working on sorting that out to try to enable Aberdeenshire clubs to have spectators at their matches.

“The decision is not without some trepidation because of the circumstances we’re in.

“But the feeling was it was time to make a start or we might struggle to start at all and there’s not really an appetite for that.

“We’re working very hard to work with the Scottish Government to see if we can come up with an agreed solution to the problem.

“The ideal solution would be that Aberdeenshire was regraded into Tier 1 next week when the Scottish Government reviews things.

“But we simply have to wait and see and deal with things the best way we can to help these clubs take part.”

The league had originally planned for the new campaign to begin on October 17, but that was pushed back until at least November 28 after a rise in the rate of Covid-19 infections and a tightening of restrictions meant fans were not be able to return last month.

Supporters coming through the turnstiles as well as matchday hospitality are key income streams for clubs and starting the season without that revenue is not something clubs have been keen to do.

Although the 2019-20 Highland League Cup was completed behind closed doors last month, the last league matches to be played were on Wednesday March 11 with Forres Mechanics beating Fort William 2-1 and Fraserburgh winning 7-0 against Huntly, but that should change later this month.

Houston said: “There is an awful lot of work to do in the next few weeks, but with a bit of luck we’re off and running and all our clubs will be able to have spectators in.

“Of course we understand there are no certainties at the moment, but we will deal with it as and when anything arises.

“We expect there to be some disruption to the season, but by starting in late November and with the league programme we have planned there’s every chance we can get it completed in time.”