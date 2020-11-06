Brora will be ready for crowds by Highland League start date, says chairman Powrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers chairman William Powrie is confident the Cattachs will be ready to accommodate supporters come the start of the Highland League season on November 28.

The Highland League season will start at the end of this month, following a meeting of the league management committee on Wednesday.

Factored into the decision was the improved prospect of supporters being able to attend games, with 11 of the 17 clubs located within Highland and Moray regions which are covered by tier one restrictions.

Although Brora have already hosted three games behind closed doors in the Betfred Cup and Highland League Cup, Powrie is confident the Highland League champions will have the measures in place to handle the addition of crowds to Dudgeon Park.

Powrie said: “It could be a possibility to get a couple of friendlies arranged to test our procedures.

“We won’t have any problem in our crowd socially distancing. I think we are on top of everything, but we will not be complacent.

“We will abide by the protocols that are agreed, and we will do our bit to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can.”

The season had originally been due to start on October 17, but was pushed back at a league management committee meeting the previous month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Powrie feels the certainty will allow Steven Mackay’s men to plan for the months ahead, adding: “I’m delighted – we very much needed to get going but we had to plan all the various scenarios on the drawing board.

“There was also the decision over whether we would partake in the Scottish Cup, which we certainly will be.

“It’s much easier to do that if we are playing a league programme, rather than playing a one-off game on December 26 then going back into cold storage.

“I’m sure there were other leagues that hadn’t got up and running, but we were notable by our absence.

“It was for very valid reasons, but at least we have arrived at a decision now and it’s something to look forward to.”

Although the league campaign has been reduced to 16 games, Powrie expects the coming weeks to present scheduling challenges.

He added: “We’ve got Forfar next week in the last of the Betfred Cup games, and then it gives us something tangible to plan for once the fixtures are done.

“Come the end of the month it will be quite hectic in trying to cram in the league programme together with the Scottish Cup, along with the challenges the winter weather will bring.

“From being in a state of abeyance, it will be full steam ahead.”