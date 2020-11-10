Brora Rangers boss Stevenn Mackay looking to finish Betfred Cup campaign with a flourish against Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay is aiming to finish the Betfred Cup group campaign on a high against Forfar Athletic at Station Park tonight.

The Cattachs gave a strong account of themselves in their opening two defeats against full-time sides Hibernian and Dundee, before claiming a point against Cove Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Although qualification to the next round is beyond his side’s reach, Mackay hopes to round off the Group B campaign strongly against a Loons side sitting bottom of League One.

Mackay said: “It’s the last game in the competition, we have done ourselves proud in all the games. We got a point in the group which I don’t think anyone gave us a chance of doing.

“If we can go to Forfar and do something we will finish the group campaign on a high. We have approached this competition as a whole with a very positive mindset – a small team from the Highlands competing with the big boys.

“This should be another opportunity to test ourselves against opposition from a higher level.

“I know Stuart Malcolm who from my time at Ross County and he was always a player you would want in the trenches with you. He played with his heart on his sleeve and he will ask for the same from his players.”

Brora will return to action for the first time since their Highland League Cup semi-final defeat to Buckie Thistle on October 18, with Mackay insisting the Sutherland outfit are desperate to get the loss out of their system.

Mackay added: “When you suffer setbacks in football you are always desperate to get the next game as soon as possible, to put right a few wrongs.

“It was a difficult situation where we had to wait three weeks to get back to it.

“We spoke to the boys at training, and made a point of telling them how well they have reacted to training three times a week with no immediate game.

“Their attitude and application has been first class, which is something we very rarely question of them.”