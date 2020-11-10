North teams discover opponents for Scottish Cup second preliminary round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Teams in the north of Scotland have today discovered their opponents for the second preliminary round of the 2020/21 Scottish Cup.

No north teams will contest the first preliminary round, with 2018/19 North Region Junior Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee joining several Highland League sides in the second qualifying stage of the national trophy.

Dee will welcome Lowland League Vale of Leithen to Spain Park on Saturday, December 12.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale will host Juniors Camelon and Inverurie Loco Works will travel to East Stirlingshire, while Formartine United meet fellow Highland outfit Turriff United at North Lodge Park.

Huntly welcome Lowland League opposition in the form of Dalbeattie Star, Keith host Fort William, and the winner of the first preliminary round tie between Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and St Cuthbert Wanderers will face a home tie with Lossiemouth.

The remaining ties involving Highland sides are: Nairn County v Threave Rovers, Newtongrange Star v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle, and Wick Academy v Penicuik Athletic or Musselburgh Athletic

After their decision to go into abeyance for the upcoming Covid-19-delayed Highland League season, Forres Mechanics will also play no part in this term’s Scottish Cup.