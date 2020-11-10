Nairn County announce launch of Christmas fundraising campaign to help vulnerable over festive period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County have launched a Christmas campaign to provide food parcels and presents for vulnerable people in their community.

The Highland League outfit hope to raise £1000 through a series of fundraising activities, which will go to helping those facing challenges over the festive period.

A donation will also be made to Highland mental health charity Mikeysline, whose name appears on their first-team strips.

The main activity will be ‘Alexander’s Journey’ in which County fan Alexander Sherret, who is wheelchair-bound, will complete 19.14 miles around their home ground of Station Park, to tie in with the year of their formation. The event will take place between December 4-6 behind closed doors and he will be accompanied by his parents Fiona and Brian.

A Christmas quiz, available in local shops, as well as festive merchandise and an online ‘QuizFest’ hosted by club secretary Ian Finlayson will also add to the fund.

The Wee County will also publish details of deals available from local businesses on their social media pages.

To donate to Alexander’s Journey, click here.