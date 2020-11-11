Highland League joint top-scorer Chris Angus departs Inverurie Locos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Last season’s joint Highland League top-scorer Chris Angus has left Inverurie Locos, the club have announced.

The Harlaw Park hitman has departed by mutual consent.

Chris Angus. The Football Club are disappointed to confirm that forward Chris Angus has left Harlaw Park by mutual consent. Chris leaves on good terms and with the best wishes of everyone at the club. pic.twitter.com/08iczBT9uK — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) November 10, 2020

Last week it was announced the delayed Highland League season would finally begin on November 28.

After the start date was confirmed, a Locos statement confirming they would play without pay for the foreseeable future said: “Following this week’s SHFL announcement, the management and players have returned to training ahead of the new campaign.

“The management and playing staff have agreed to return to football duties on no wages.

“We now look forward to getting back to playing competitive football.”