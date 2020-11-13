Brora Rangers player-boss Steven Mackay hints he may soon hang up boots after ‘tough’ loan spell with North Caledonian League outfit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers player-manager Steven Mackay has hinted he could soon bring down the curtain on his playing career.

The 39-year-old featured less prominently for the Cattachs last season, during the club’s Highland League title-winning campaign.

Forward Mackay and assistant Craig Campbell have spent a month on loan with North Caledonian League side Invergordon during the build-up to the new Highland League season, which starts on November 28.

Although Mackay ran an 80-mile ultramarathon from Inverness to Brora during the summer, the former Ross County player insists his recent spell of playing action has shown his match sharpness is not at its previous level.

Mackay said: “I’m not going to lie, it has shown that my contribution to the game has not been to the level I would have liked.

“I’ve got to realise that I’m no spring chicken any more. If I can run 80 miles, that’s nothing in comparison to running 10 yards on a football pitch and trying to be quick.

“It has been good to help Invergordon out and get back playing football, but I don’t think it has disguised the fact the hanging up of the boots will probably come quicker than I anticipated.

“In my head I had it planned I would do pre-season and keep myself ticking over. You forget that you need to be playing. It’s actually really tough to dip in and out.

“I will probably gauge it over the next few weeks and months, but I’m not too sure it will be as straightforward as staying on the periphery and being called upon when required.”

Mackay says he will only keep playing as long as he can make an impact, insisting he has no desire to be a bit-part player for the Cattachs.

Mackay added: “I hadn’t played 90 minutes since January. I played a few weeks ago against Golspie and we won the game comfortably, but I actually found it really tough.

“Not that my touch was ever great, the boys will confirm that, but it seemed very laboured and lethargic.

“It’s difficult to stay on the periphery and then go and compete if Brora did need me to go on, especially with the level I would want to. I don’t want to just plod along and allow performances to deteriorate. If I’m playing a football match, I would like to contribute.”

Mackay has helped hometown club Invergordon reach the top of the North Caledonian League and he insists the spell has been productive for both him and fellow forward Campbell. Mackay added: “Invergordon have been very good to us over the last couple of years. They let us use their training facilities and we have a really good relationship with them.

“Myself and Craig personally have another layer to that, with it being the area we grew up in, and his uncle Gary Campbell is the manager.

“They were looking to bring in a couple of additional players, so we joined them just to help them out.

“I have actually really enjoyed it. I have played three games on the bounce, and I think I would have to go back a year or maybe longer for the last time I played three consecutive 90 minutes.

“We have helped their league cause, but our loan spell is due to end in the next couple of weeks and we will then focus fully on Brora Rangers.”