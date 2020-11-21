Highland League: Wick Academy call for rethink on shower situation ahead of significant road trips

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wick Academy chairman Pat Miller wants the rule regarding players showering after games reviewed ahead of long Highland League away days.

The Caithness side will still travel more than 2,000 miles in this shortened campaign, with current Covid-19 regulations not permitting players to shower after away games.

Wick will travel to Brora first up to face the league champions, a 92-mile round trip, but their other away fixtures are in Grantown (Strathspey), Keith, Pitmedden (Formartine), Turriff, Inverurie and Fort William.

That has been a significant gripe for Miller and his players, ahead of the new season getting underway next weekend.

He said: “The hardest part – and the only moans we have had – is the lack of washing after a game. For us, when we’re in Aberdeenshire every third game or so, as well as one to Fort William, we’re on the road for four hours every time we travel.

Wick Academy have a home tie in the Scottish Cup 2nd Prelim round against either @PenicuikAth or @MusselburghAth

Full details, of draw is on the Academy web sitehttps://t.co/r3nGChf28x#SCOTTISHCUP #TheScorries — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) November 10, 2020

“I think that’s certainly something that will be looked at closely. I wouldn’t want to come off a muddy park, in rain and wind, and not be able to give yourself a wash down.

“We still have to think of the players’ comforts as well. Until we see how it all figures out, we’ll just have to go in with our eyes wide open.”

Miller added that it had been a significant challenge to fulfil the required protocols for a return to play at Harmsworth Park, with Caithness in a tier one region which is able to facilitate spectators at games.

He said: “When it comes to matchdays our stewards will be working twice as hard to make everyone is socially-distanced. We have to organise selling tickets through social media and local shops. It’s not easy.

“Once we get a game in, we’ll get a better idea if we need to tweak anything to make it better. Between now and next Saturday we have got a bit of work to do just to get everything in place.

“Everyone thinks letting fans in is the answer as you have a money stream. But travelling away could be a different prospect altogether.”

Wick start the season at home to Buckie Thistle next Saturday, with a Scottish Cup preliminary round tie against either Penicuik or Musselburgh also due to take place at Harmsworth Park.

The financial and health implications of competing in the league this season have been mulled over by the Scorries. Forres Mechanics have already pulled out of this season’s competition on such ground.

Miller added: “I’m realistic enough to know if we come away with all our games played and losses of less than £6,000, we will put it down as a worthwhile exercise.

“If costs keep going up, if we don’t get a crowd in – we will be looking at our cashflow very closely.

“We’re still at a point where will we be able to pay our players before Christmas? I’m hoping we can but I don’t know.”