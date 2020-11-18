Dyce Juniors win on Aberdeenshire Cup debut, beating Deveronvale into quarter-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dyce last night set up a home Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-finals tie against Formartine United after edging out Deveronvale by the odd goal in three at an eerily empty Princess Royal Park.

The game marked Dyce’s debut in the competition, the junior club having only recently joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA.

A first half Nick Gray double, the second of those from the penalty spot two minutes from the break, gave Dyce an interval lead they never looked like relinquishing.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson paid tribute to his side’s battling performance and said: “As good as that first half performance was, we are equally delighted that we dug in in the second 45 on a big pitch after playing so many pre-season friendlies.

“We’re really looking forward to playing Formartine.”

The visitors forced a couple of corner kicks in the first five minutes without troubling new Vale keeper Gavin Still.

Dyce shocked the Highland League side 60 seconds later when Gray burst through the heart of the home defence, drew Still and planted the ball into the far corner of the net from 12 yards.

Dyce kept up the pressure and Still did well to punch away Sam Robertson’s dangerous in-swinging corner kick.

In the 43rd minute Gray was brought down in the box by Ross Aitken, referee Liam Duncan pointed to the spot and Gray added his second of the night from 12 yards.

On the hour Still did well to dive to his right to get a strong hand to a fierce 20-yard Adam McNamee drive.

In the 79th minute Scott Dunn lashed the ball home from 22 yards after rounding Dyce keeper Andy Pennycook as he raced from his charge to give the home side a glimmer of hope but Dyce comfortably saw out the final few minutes to progress.