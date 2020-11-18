Clachnacuddin looking to add to squad before Highland League kick-off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach boss Jordan Macdonald hopes to add his squad this week ahead of the new Highland League season.

Macdonald, who took the managerial job at Grant Street Park in September, had found recruiting players difficult with uncertainty over the start of the new season.

With a confirmed start date of November 28, the Lilywhites – who begin the season with a derby away to local rivals Nairn County – are hopeful of announcing fresh additions to the side.

He said: “We’re hopeful of having an announcement on a couple we have taken in over the next few days.

“It makes our job a lot easier when you’ve got start dates. When we didn’t have one it made it that bit more difficult.

“We were more than happy with what we’ve got. There’s good players at this football club. It was just confidence was pretty low on the playing side.

“Confidence is a massive thing. The boys have put in an enormous amount of work and played a lot of friendlies, with mixed results and performances.

“I would rather make mistakes in pre-season and learn before the season starts.”