Ex-Aberdeen youngster Kieran Shanks keen to hit the goal trail after netting on Inverurie Locos debut

Inverurie Locos new-boy Kieran Shanks wants to hit the goal trail in the Highland League.

Shanks, who was let go by Aberdeen in the summer, marked his Locos debut against Turriff United on Tuesday night with a goal and hopes there is more to come in a red and black shirt.

With the departures of Chris Angus, Jonny Smith and Ryan Stott this summer, manager Andy Low has had to construct a new forward line at Harlaw Park.

Andy Hunter remains from last season and impressed on Tuesday night, with Shanks delivering a stand-out performance as a central striker. Low also has Nathan Meres – signed from Cove Rangers – to come back from suspension.

Shanks earned glowing praise from his manager on Tuesday night and is relishing the chance to test himself in the Highland League.

He said: “It’s a great group of boys here. I couldn’t ask for any better. I was training with them and thought I’d sign until the end of the season, see where it takes me.

“I’m buzzing for the league to get started – I just want to score goals. It was frustrating leaving Aberdeen but you just take it as it comes. Hopefully I can do my bit here, challenge for titles and win leagues.

“It was brilliant to get my first goal. It was good for the team – we didn’t play our best but we’re through to the next round, which is all that matters really.

“I last played a competitive game in the middle of February. It has felt a long time and I’ve missed it a lot. I miss scoring goals.

The 18-year-old was part of a slew of youngsters released by the Dons at the end of last season, most of whom have found new clubs.

Locos Social Media MOTM with Foxlane Garden Centre: joint award Kieran Shanks & Jamie Michie. — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) November 17, 2020

Seb Ross joined Cove, Chris Antoniazzi and Kyle Dalling signed for Forfar, Sean Linden is at Rothes, Luc Bollan made the switch to Brechin City and Clyde picked up Lloyd Robertson.

Shanks came up against three of his former Dons team-mates in Tuesday’s Aberdeenshire Cup clash, with Connor Power, Luke Turner and Tyler Mykyta all starting for Turriff.

He added: “I got roughed up a wee bit (by them) but I got one over them in the end.

“The goal to fell to me nicely and I just hit but I should have had one in the first half. The ball got stuck under my feet then it was offside.”