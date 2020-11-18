Trio of Highland League sides secure signings ahead of new campaign starting next weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three Highland League sides have announced reinforcements today ahead of the campaign finally getting under way on November 28.

Two Ross County youngsters, Adam MacKinnon – who made his debut for the Staggies in the Betfred Cup at the weekend – and Logan Ross, have been sent on loan to Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth respectively.

Ross, 16, has also been training with Stuart Kettlewell’s Ross County first team in recent months, although he is yet to make his debut.

A County statement said: “Both players will be able to use their respective loan spells to build up vital game time and build their experience of adult football in the latest stage of their development.”

Elsewhere, Wick Academy have announced Sean Campbell has signed, having turned out for Thurso in the North Caledonian League last term.

Boss Gary Manson told the Wick website: “I’m delighted to get Sean signed up, he’s a player I know very well and is exactly the type of guy I want to work with.

“Sean will bring real quality and enthusiasm to the squad, as well as valuable versatility.

We are delighted to announce today that Sean Campbell has signed for the club. https://t.co/BcTYugupcz pic.twitter.com/1KEHkVuZgu — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) November 18, 2020

“It’s important when working with a small squad that you have players who can cover different positions and Sean can comfortably do that while maintaining high performance levels.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sean make the step up to Highland League level, a step up which he’ll more than handle.”