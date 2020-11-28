Clach manager Jordan MacDonald backs Nairn County fixture postponement, while Huntly and Buckie bosses gear up for challenges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald fully supports the postponement of today’s Highland League opener against Nairn County following a positive Covid-19 test at the Station Park club.

Following the positive test result on Tuesday, nine of Nairn’s club personnel have been forced to self-isolate for 14 days, which has resulted in today’s fixture not going ahead, with a rescheduled date still to be confirmed.

Clach will now hold a training session today ahead of their next league fixture at home to Turriff United next Saturday.

MacDonald backs the safety first approach, and he said: “As long as anyone that has got it at Nairn is safe, fit and healthy that has got to be the main priority here. Football comes second to that at the moment.

“What is another week after what we’ve had already? The players were chomping at the bit to get going, but it’s the world we live in at the moment unfortunately.

“We’ve just got to go with what we are told. It’s Nairn’s turn at the moment, but all of us will probably get a turn where one player gets it with the way it’s going.”

Allan Hale will take charge of Huntly for the first time since replacing Martin Skinner in the summer when they make the trip to Rothes today.

The Black and Golds will be without Stuart Taylor and Zander Jack, however, forward Max McGinlay could feature after joining on loan from Formartine United.

Hale said: “It has felt like a long time since I came in.

“It has been tough, coming in during a period in June when there was no certainty at all when the football would start.

“We had three and a half months initially when we hadn’t met the players, but there has been a real positive atmosphere since we returned to training in September.

“Rothes are clear favourites going into the game, but I trust my team to do well and I have seen enough to see we are capable.”

Buckie Thistle will be without John McLeod, Declan Milne, Marcus Goodall, Sam Urquhart for the trip to Wick Academy, which Jags manager Graeme Stewart feels is among the toughest opening day fixtures his side could have been handed.

Stewart said: “Wick are a very good team and especially at home. This is where this league does become a bit unfair because they are far better at home than away.

“It’s a long journey for us, so anyone that plays them away is going to be at a disadvantage. That’s why there’s a bit of luck this year.”