Highland League: Rothes youngsters will get their chance, says Ross Jack

Rothes manager Ross Jack says the youngsters he’s recruited will get their chance this season with injuries already taking their toll on his squad.

The Speysiders have brought 17-year-old Inverness Caley Thistle attacker Shane Harkness to Mackessack Park on-loan until January.

Former Inverness winger Ross Gunn and ex-Aberdeen attacker Sean Linden, both 19, have also signed, along with defender Dale Wood, who rejoins Rothes for this season from Forres Mechanics.

Jack already had Alan Pollock, Allen MacKenzie and Aidan Wilson on the sidelines at Rothes, before Fraser Robertson, Gregg Main and Gary Kerr all picked up injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Huntly.

As a result Jack says the new recruits will get their chance.

Another two in! Welcome to Rothes FC Shane and welcome back @DaleWoodx 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/Mb6eKhXkIk — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) November 26, 2020

Rothes boss Jack said: “It’s taken a wee while to get Shane in because of the injuries Caley Thistle, but we’re delighted to get him on board.

“Like Ross and Sean he’s a young lad who’s trying to show his worth and they’ll improve us as well.

“They’re at a stage where they need to be showing people what they can do and the door is open for them, they will get their chance.

“And if they do really well and there are other clubs from a higher level coming in we won’t stand in their way.

“We’ll need everyone in our squad and we’ve introduced the new guys in the last couple of weeks and they’ve shown how good they are.

“The opportunity is there for them to prove their quality and take it from there because the opportunities will open up thick and fast this season.”