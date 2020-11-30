Formartine striker Garry Wood spells double trouble for Turriff in Highland League opener

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Formartine ran out worthy winners, with former Ross County and Montrose striker Garry Wood the star with two well-taken goals.

The Pitmedden club’s player-manager Paul Lawson was delighted with the energy and application.

He said: “It was a fairly convincing victory and we could probably have scored a few more.

“We created a lot of chances and Daniel Park also hit the bar, but overall I can’t complain.

“I actually took Garry Wood off in the second half not realising that he was on a hat-trick, so I apologise to him for that.

“He was looking really good and our front two of Garry and Jonny Smith really set the tone with Daniel Park, who was also excellent, playing alongside them.

“I thought our two centre-halves were solid and I don’t think we deserved to lose a goal.

“The players are telling me the ball definitely didn’t cross the line, but that apart, I thought our performance was excellent.”

Formartine were ahead in just 70 seconds when Park’s pinpoint cross picked out Wood on the edge of the six-yard box and his diving header gave Fraser Hobday in the Turriff goal no chance.

It was the first goal scored in the Highland League since last season was brought to an early end last March.

Formartine made it 2-0 in the 25th minute when Turriff defender Luke Turner fell over and the ball was switched cross-field to the feet of Park, who placed it low past Hobday from 15 yards.

Turriff gave themselves a lifeline in the 39th minute when new signing Robert Ward’s 25-yard free-kick came down off the crossbar.

Play continued for a second or two until referee Graham Beaton spotted his assistant signalling that the ball had crossed the line.

But five minutes after the restart Formartine restored their two-goal advantage when Wood notched his second of the day by beating Hobday with a well-placed 16-yard low strike into the far corner of the net.

The visitors made it 4-1 in the 57th minute, Wood turning provider by turning the ball across goal for Jonny Crawford to stab home from six yards. And with two minutes to go Graeme Rodger made it 5-1 from close range.

Turriff manager Kris Hunter believed the scoreline did not reflect the play, saying: “We didn’t start very well and I don’t know what was wrong with us.

“But I think we recovered well and 5-1 is a very harsh scoreline on us.”