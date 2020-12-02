Highland League: Low disappointed to see Reid leave Locos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is disappointed to lose the man he regards as the best goalkeeper to play for the club.

Andy Reid has decided he wishes to stop playing with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old custodian joined the Railwaymen in 2008, he left to join Formartine United in 2015, before returning to Harlaw Park three years ago.

Reid follows striker Chris Angus and winger Ryan Stott in opting to leave Locos during the pandemic.

Boss Low said: “I think the pandemic has a lot to do with it. Andy is a guy that’s played football consistently since he was 16.

“I think that time away from football and breaking the routine of doing it has been difficult for him.

“I’ve spoken to Andy throughout since we’ve been back in pre-season and trying to get him back in the routine.

“But having had the time away from football during the pandemic I think he’s felt the time is right to stop playing.

“We’re very disappointed because he’s a top goalie and a good guy. He’s been a team mate of mine and I’ve coached him and our relationship remains the same.

“I’m disappointed to lose him, but I felt at the start of this pandemic we would lose people to Highland League football and that’s proved to be the case.

“I don’t say this lightly, but in my opinion he’s been the best keeper to play for Inverurie.

“His consistency is probably the thing you look at with Andy because he very rarely makes a mistake and he’ll be a big miss.

“But we just need to move on from it and I’m delighted we’ve got Morgan Cook who is more than deserving of an opportunity to go and prove himself.”

Low is ready to give youngster Morgan Cook – who signed a contract extension until 2024 earlier this week – his chance between the posts, but is also prepared to bring in another goalkeeper to give Cook competition.

Low added: “I want to give Morgan an opportunity because he deserves it. We’re fortunate John Farquhar our goalkeeping coach can cover us, he was still playing for Huntly last season which tells you his quality.

“I’m comfortable with the situation, but I’ll be having a look at things to see if we can make it competitive for Morgan over the next few years.”