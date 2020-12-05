Highland League: Allan MacPhee keen to make most of brief stint at Clach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Allan MacPhee is keen to make the most of his temporary switch to Clach from Highland League rivals Forres Mechanics.

MacPhee is one of six players released by the Can Cans, who are sitting out this season, on the proviso they re-sign when Forres rejoin the league in 2021.

The midfielder has reunited with his old Inverness City manager Jordan MacDonald at Clach, where he also played in the youth setup.

He said: “Most of the younger boys were wanting to play and, having just turned 23, I thought taking a year out would have been a step back for me.

“I was at Inverness City before and the management team is the same at Clach. Jordan asked how I was getting on and I wanted to see what was out there.

“I had a few offers, but I knew deep down I was going to sign for them. It will be good to help them out and try and get more wins than last season.

“I scored 12 last year for Forres and I’m hoping to maybe hit 10 in these 15 games.”

Along with MacPhee, Aaron Hamilton and Ryan Farquhar (both Deveronvale), Joe Gauld (Huntly), James Ross (Golspie Sutherland) and Owen Paterson (Forres Thistle) have also found new teams while the club is in abeyance.

MacPhee added: “The way it happened, with the Covid situation, I thought a few other clubs might do it. We were playing pre-season games with the view of starting the season, but it turned out it was just Forres (not entering this season), which was quite surprising.”