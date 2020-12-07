Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay delighted ‘final farewell’ to playing career went as planned with goal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay says scoring in their 5-1 derby win over Wick Academy was the perfect way to end his playing career.

The Cattachs boss netted his side’s fourth in their victory at Dudgeon Park. Mackay has been Brora player-manager for the past two seasons, but has now decided it is time to focus fully on management following his counter against local rivals Wick.

The 39-year-old, who also played for Ross County, Peterhead, Elgin, Forres and Nairn, said: “It was good to come on and get the goal.

“I had played it out in my head that hopefully we would be in a comfortable position and I could give myself 15 or 20 minutes as a final farewell.

“That’s me hanging the boots up now. I’d scored 209 goals for Brora, so I was desperate to get to 210 and, to get there with a home win against Wick, it doesn’t get much better in terms of ending my nine years as a player for Brora.

“The focus now is on management, I don’t want to have the playing side in the back of my mind and focus on the players that we’ve got.

“I want to focus on being a good manager. I’ve had a great nine years playing for Brora with some unbelievable seasons and phenomenal memories which I look back on with pride.

“But now it’s about the squad we’ve got and developing the young players we’ve got. Playing needs to take a back seat for me now.

“Hopefully this will help me improve as a manager. I haven’t played much in the last year, but I felt it was important to close that chapter and it played out like I’d hoped.”

Brora took the lead when Paul Brindle netted from a Martin Maclean through ball before Jordan MacRae headed home a second.

Jack Henry pulled one back for the Scorries before half-time and after the break Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin made an impressive save to deny David Allan, who broke through on goal.

Andrew Macrae got the home side’s third before Brora boss Mackay got his goal and then teed up Maclean to put a fifth past the Wick keeper.

The game also saw supporters return to Dudgeon Park for the first time since before the pandemic.

Mackay added: “It was brilliant to come out and see the fans there. Hopefully they enjoyed being there and were entertained by the game.

“It was good to see them back and I think the whole process worked well and everybody kept their distance and the boys put on a good show from them.

“It’s been a long time coming and it was brilliant to have them back.

© Paul Campbell

“Overall we’re delighted with the win and portions of the game. There was probably a 10 or 15-minute spell in the first half where we were a bit sloppy and at the start of the second half.

“We’ll think about that, but overall a 5-1 win against our rivals is a successful day.”

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “We’re disappointed with the result, but I think 5-1 gives a slightly misleading reflection.

“Generally we did OK and were only 2-1 behind at half-time and then we had a one on one with the goalkeeper and unfortunately it was saved and then they went up the park and made it 3-1 shortly after.

“It’s those fine margins that games are decided on. At 3-1 we went a bit gung-ho trying to get back in the game and they picked us off. While they probably deserved to win overall, 5-1 wasn’t a fair reflection.”