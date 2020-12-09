Highland League: Cammy Keith out to end Keith’s incredible Scottish Cup hoodoo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cammy Keith is hoping Keith can end the long wait for a home win in the Scottish Cup.

Keith face Fort William in the second preliminary round this weekend looking for a Kynoch Park victory in the Scottish Cup for the first time since season 1995-96.

Captain and club record goalscorer Keith said: “It is a good chance to get into the first round, we’re not sure what Fort William are like this year, but they were a useful outfit last season and I’m sure they will be again.

“We haven’t won a home Scottish Cup tie in far too long – this is a big game for the club and one we need to win.

“The Scottish Cup days can be some of the best of the season, especially if you get a good away trip the camaraderie is great.

“You want to get as far as you can and hopefully get a good tie against someone, but we’ve got Fort William first and we need to take care of that.”

During his distinguished career in the Highland League, Keith has enjoyed some memorable Scottish Cup ties against SPFL opposition during his time with Keith and Formartine United.

Although he has enjoyed successes against the likes of Clyde, he has never experienced a tie against one of Scotland’s top clubs.

Keith added: “I’ve played a lot of League One and League Two teams in my time with Keith and Formartine and we’ve beaten a lot of them.

“But I’ve never really experienced that plum tie that a lot of teams have had.

“It’s probably the one thing that’s missing from my career and I’d like to get it.”

© DCT Media

Keith are under new management this season with Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson replacing Dean Donaldson and Jamie Lennox, who left during the summer.

Roddie and Wilson recorded their first win in charge last week in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup against local rivals Huntly and Keith believes the future is bright.

“It’s been good working under Andy and Tommy, obviously we were all disappointed when Dean and Jamie left,” he said.

“I knew them well having played with them for a lot of years and everyone was gutted.

“But two good guys have come in and there’s a buzz about the place again and to get a derby win like we did last week was great and it was good for myself as well to get a couple of goals.”