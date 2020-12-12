Nairn County want to give fans a reward in Scottish Cup – Gordy McNab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County’s Gordy McNab is desperate to reward the club’s loyal supporters with a Scottish Cup victory.

The Wee County have endured a false start to their Highland League campaign, with their first two games called off due to a positive Covid-19 test and nine players self-isolating.

Nairn were due to open the season at home to local rivals Clach, with up to 300 supporters allowed to be present due to the town sitting in level one the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Today’s visit of Threave Rovers presents the chance to put that right, as Nairn welcome South of Scotland League opposition to Station Park.

Tickets are now available for our next two home matches. Saturday 12th December 3pm kick off verses Threave Rovers Scottish cup tie.

(Season ticket holders please note your ticket isn’t valid for this match)

Saturday 19th December . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sbFJhjrXHU — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) December 7, 2020

The club has also been at the forefront of community efforts during the pandemic, with players and officials helping vulnerable members of the town with any tasks they were unable to do. A Christmas fundraising campaign has also been launched.

“It would be great to do it for the supporters,” said McNab. “You saw what happened with Forres Mechanics having to pull out of the league – it shows how important it is getting fans in and money through the gate. It definitely helps at this level.

“The positive thing is it’s a home tie, for our first game. It would have been nice to have a competitive game before that – the last time we played was the abrupt end of last season.

“But it’s a Scottish Cup game so the boys should be focused.”

Threave are second in the South of Scotland League, a tier-six division which feeds directly into the Lowland League. They face a 500-mile round-trip from Castle Douglas in Galloway.

It is an unfamiliar opponent, but a challenge which Nairn should be ready for.

“The Scottish Cup is always really enjoyable to play in,” added McNab. “You get the chance to come up against different opposition and if you do well, you might get lucky and draw a big club in the later rounds.

“It brings a different kind of buzz. Everyone is coming back off self-isolation and boys are itching to get a game. We’re straight back into it and there’s nothing more positive to look forward to than a Scottish Cup tie.”

McNab was one of the nine players self-isolating after the positive test at the back end of November.

It has been a frustrating period with 14 days spent indoors, but McNab is grateful for the way Nairn handled the situation.

He added: “Initially we were told to isolate for 48 hours then Track and Trace got in touch to say we had to isolate until the sixth (of December).

“I was one that had to stay in and find things to do to occupy myself. It was a case of ‘read, exercise, Netflix, repeat’.

“The club handled it well and accepted it, so we just have to move on. It couldn’t have come at a worse time, in the week leading up to the first game of the season. Luckily the games have been postponed and we can play them another time.

“It was a shame for the fans, as a local derby would have been a good game to start with.”