While Rothes were crowned Highland League Cup kings, Ally Stark could only declare himself a champion at Monopoly.

Stark missed out on the biggest day in the tangerines’ history as he was self-isolating, following a flat-mate in Aberdeen testing positive for Covid-19.

A frustrating 14 days cooped up in the house followed, where board games, cards and Zoom calls with family kept him sane.

The news came through the night before the final against Buckie Thistle, which meant phone calls to manager Ross Jack and chairman Iain Paul.

In a further twist of fate, the man who took his place in the team, Paul Macleod, scored the winning goal which delivered Rothes’ first taste of silverware in more than 40 years.

With Rothes facing Newtongrange Star away in the Scottish Cup tomorrow, it gives Stark the chance to make up for lost time.

“It was so disappointing,” said Stark. “It’s a cup final, one of the biggest days in the club’s recent history, and Paul goes on to be the hero. It’s funny how things work out. You can’t help thinking ‘it could have been me’.

“There was plenty of studying to be done. Board games, cards, Zoom calls and Facetime to check in with the family. I was the Monopoly champion.

“You’ve just got to keep yourself occupied or you go crazy. You take everything for granted, being cooped up. Even with the first lockdown you could do a bit of exercise, go to the shop. But to be completely isolated, after the first few days you feel the walls are closing in.

“After their hangovers subsided, the guys at the club kept checking in on myself. There’s not an awful lot they can do over the phone but they were texting now and again, which was nice.”

Stark has since been back available for the Speysiders and played in their opening league game on November 28, a 1-0 win at Huntly.

“Playing football again was a bit of a novelty,” he added. “It was just great to get out the house and breath some fresh air again, get back amongst the boys.

“It’s been a bit stop-start, for the club and myself this season. All we can do is keep training and hope the game is going to be on. A lot of games were (off) due to the weather last weekend – we’re coming into the time of year where that’s going to happen.

“The bus journeys are slightly different at the moment. But after nine months, getting a bit of banter with the boys will be good.”

Newtongrange are 11th in the East of Scotland League, which sets at level six of the Scottish football pyramid. They already have 11 league games under their belt this season, compared to Rothes’ one.

Ironically, Jack’s first game in charge of Rothes came in the Scottish Cup last year, where they beat Caledonian Braves 4-3 on the road.

“If you can’t get up for Scottish Cup ties then you shouldn’t be playing football,” said Stark.

“We won down at Caledonian Braves last year in the manager’s first game and it brings back good memories. It’s been a great reign for him so far.”