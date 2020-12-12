Andy Roddie keen to press home advantage for Keith in Scottish Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Keith manager Andy Roddie hopes for as many home games as possible in the Scottish Cup.

The Maroons have not won a home Scottish Cup tie since the 1995-96 season, something Roddie is keen to put an end to in today’s tie with Fort William.

With Keith also being in a level one area under government coronavirus restrictions, up to 300 supporters will also be allowed to attend the game.

The club welcomed fans back to the ground for the Aberdeenshire Cup win over Huntly last week.

Roddie said: “Although there’s not many fans allowed at games – we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, never mind two or three months down the line – it’s good to have them back.

“We were allowed 300 in against Huntly, which was good to see. Everyone’s wish is to get as many home games as they can, as long as they’re in the cup.

Fort William have yet to play this season, with their first two games being called off due waterlogged pitches.

Today’s game will be the first competitive game Ashley Hollyer has had in charge of the Fort since taking over in October.

Roddie added: “We treat every game as it’s the last game (in the cup) – we don’t under-estimate anyone. We treat every game like a top-of-the-table game and don’t give anything less.

“We’ll go out and play like we know we can and I’m certain we’ll be a match for anyone in the Highland League.”

Keith have a fully-fit squad at their disposal, having not played since the midweek win over Huntly last week.

“It difficult to change things when a team is playing well and winning. Long may that continue.”