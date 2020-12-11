Saturday, December 12th 2020 Show Links
Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic the first of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup ties involving Highland League sides to be postponed

by Ryan Cryle
December 11, 2020, 12:03 pm Updated: December 11, 2020, 7:23 pm
© GoogleHarmsworth Park, home of Wick Academy FC.
Tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie between Wick Academy and Musselburgh Athletic at Harmsworth Park has been postponed.

The second preliminary round tie is one of several involving Highland League sides and may not be the last of tomorrow’s games to be moved, given the wind and rain currently battering the north of Scotland.

The match will now be played on Tuesday night.

A statement from Wick read: “We’re very disappointed to announce tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie has been postponed.

“As per SFA protocol there was a pitch inspection this morning carried out before Musselburgh were due to leave.

“Unfortunately the pitch failed the inspection after last night’s heavy rain.

“The game is now scheduled for Tuesday December 15.”

There is a pitch inspection currently planned for Keith’s Kynoch Park at 8am tomorrow morning, ahead of their meeting with Fort William, while the fate of Rothes’ trip to Newtongrange Star, Huntly’s game with Dalbeattie Star and the all-Highland clash between Formartine United v Turriff United will also be decided by inspection

