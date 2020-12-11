Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic the first of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup ties involving Highland League sides to be postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie between Wick Academy and Musselburgh Athletic at Harmsworth Park has been postponed.

The second preliminary round tie is one of several involving Highland League sides and may not be the last of tomorrow’s games to be moved, given the wind and rain currently battering the north of Scotland.

We are absolutely gutted to announce tomorrow’s match Away to Wick is OFF. pic.twitter.com/5LbISc76KV — Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) December 11, 2020

The match will now be played on Tuesday night.

A statement from Wick read: “We’re very disappointed to announce tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie has been postponed.

“As per SFA protocol there was a pitch inspection this morning carried out before Musselburgh were due to leave.

“Unfortunately the pitch failed the inspection after last night’s heavy rain.

“The game is now scheduled for Tuesday December 15.”

There is a pitch inspection currently planned for Keith’s Kynoch Park at 8am tomorrow morning, ahead of their meeting with Fort William, while the fate of Rothes’ trip to Newtongrange Star, Huntly’s game with Dalbeattie Star and the all-Highland clash between Formartine United v Turriff United will also be decided by inspection