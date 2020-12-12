Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod aiming to repeat Brora Rangers cup fairytale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buckie Thistle striker Kyle MacLeod hopes the Jags can experience a similar Scottish Cup run to his journey with Brora Rangers three years ago.

MacLeod was part of a Cattachs’ side which defeated then League One sides Stranraer and East Fife on their way to setting up a last-16 encounter away to Kilmarnock, which Brora lost 4-0.

Having joined Buckie last year, MacLeod feels Graeme Stewart’s side is capable of making their own mark in the competition.

Buckie face Strathspey Thistle away in the second preliminary round today, and MacLeod said: “I had a good Scottish Cup run when I was at Brora, and we ended up away to Kilmarnock.

“I’m used to good runs in the competition, and I would like to do that with Buckie as well.

“It’s always good for the club financially if you can get a big tie. Every club is looking for that every year, and especially this year with the pandemic.

“It would be nice to earn the club some money from getting through the rounds of the Scottish Cup.”

MacLeod was on target twice to help Buckie win their opening Highland League game 3-2 away to Wick Academy, with the former Ross County striker eager for more to follow.

The 25-year-old added: “It was great to open my account against Wick. I’ve just got to get that consistency now.

“The manager was saying to me it was a good start, but it’s just a start. It has got to continue going forward, which I’m confident it will if I can stay fit and keep working hard.

“It’s a strong group, like it was when I was at Brora. We’ve got some young boys coming through who will probably develop into solid Highland League players.

“It’s definitely an ongoing project at Buckie, but it’s looking promising.

“The boys have a lot of determination as a young group. The way we ground out the win up at Wick wasn’t pretty, but it never really is when you go up there.

“It was nice to get that first win on the board, because it’s obviously a short season.”