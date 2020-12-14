Scottish Cup: Nairn defeat Threave in return to competitive action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp was thrilled as they returned to competitive action for the first time in 10 months with an emphatic 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Threave Rovers.

Before beating the South of Scotland League side at Station Park the Wee County hadn’t played competitively since February 8.

Nairn’s first two Highland League games were postponed after nine players were forced into self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

But they put that behind them to defeat Threave. Fraser Dingwall’s header after three minutes put them ahead before Scott Davidson doubled the lead from long range.

Davidson set up Liam Shewan for the third and Kenny McKenzie notched the fourth.

Boss Sharp said: “It was a good performance from us considering all the circumstances and we got an early goal and that settled us down and helped a lot.

“After that we soaked up a bit of pressure for 10 or 15 minutes and then I felt we controlled the game.

“The boys thoroughly enjoyed it and they’re delighted to be back playing competitive football and delighted to be through because everyone wants to go as far as you can in the Scottish Cup.

“The guys came out of isolation last Sunday so they’d only had a couple of training sessions, but they played really well scored some good goals and defended really well so fair play to them.

“Having only had a couple of training sessions I was a bit worried about it and although some of the boys tired the enthusiasm to play helped because they were delighted to be on the park and adrenaline kept them going.”

Rothes progress with away victory

Elsewhere, Rothes were also handsome winners beating Scottish Cup debutants Newtongrange Star 4-0 at New Victoria Park.

The Speysiders’ recent signings Shane Harkness – on-loan from Inverness Caley Thistle – and Sean Linden got their first goals in senior football with Ali Sutherland’s brace – the first of which was from the penalty spot – completing the scoreline.

Manager Ross Jack said: “It was their (Harkness and Linden’s) first senior goals and it’s absolutely fantastic and both of them did extremely well.

“I’m delighted for both of them to score those goals and play as well as they did.

“For the first five minutes we couldn’t settle but once we got a foothold we took control of the game and played some decent stuff.”

Penalty pain for Lossiemouth

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth were edged out on penalties by Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

The East of Scotland League side won the shoot-out 4-2 after a 4-4 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Sandy Cunningham and Sean Cumming had the hosts two up early on before Ryan Sewell pulled one back.

Lthv win 4-2 on pens — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) December 12, 2020

Sean Wringe made it 3-1 but Ryan Stuart and Martin Charlesworth’s strikes forced extra-time, during which Connor Macauley put the Coasters ahead but Mikey Mbewe’s equaliser meant penalties were required.

In the shoot-out misses from Sewell and Macauley proved to be decisive as the hosts progressed.

Clach defeated in season opener

Clachnacuddin started their season with a 2-1 defeat to Lowland League Caledonian Braves at Grant Street Park.

Scott Forrester put the visitors, who had Jamie Walker sent off, ahead before Martin Callum’s equaliser on the hour mark, but Ross McNeil’s goal won it for the Braves.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “We gave away two sloppy goals from set pieces and that’s the major disappointment. We tried to get the ball down and play, and we did so it’s a sore one to take.”