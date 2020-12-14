Scottish Cup: Buckie coast past Strathspey, as Cammy Keith breaks 65-year-old club record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buckie Thistle cruised into the first round of the Scottish Cup and will travel to Albion Rovers.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I don’t think we had any weaknesses, but maybe we could have scored a few more goals.

“We looked solid and our midfield controlled the game, so I’m absolutely delighted with the performance.

“I was quite impressed with Strathspey playing it out from the back, so we went man-for-man and gambled on our players being better and that’s the way it turned out.

“I’ve told the boys that over the years I’ve been involved in many really good Scottish Cup ties with various clubs and hopefully we can go on a good run and maybe get one of the big clubs farther down the line.”

The Grantown ground was hosting its first game of competitive football since March.

Strathspey skipper James McShane hobbled off with a leg injury after only 10 minutes.

Buckie took the lead two minutes later with Kevin Fraser volleying home at the back post with the help of a deflection.

The visitors doubled their advantage when Michael MacCallum failed to cut out Andy MacAskill’s dangerous right-wing cross and Kyle MacLeod had the simplest of tasks to stab the ball over the line from a couple of yards.

Buckie added a third in the 53rd minute when Joe McCabe rose at the near post to head high into the net, but Strathspey kept battling and Stephen Rennie was unlucky when his superb curling 25-yarder came back off the inside of the post.

MacAskill made in 4-0 in the first minute of injury time.

Strathspey boss Gordy Nicolson said: “Losing James McShane so early in the game with a knee injury was a real blow as he’s the most experienced player in a very young team.

“We conceded the opener just after that but we managed to get ourselves organised again. Buckie are full of talent and they’ll definitely be up there challenging for the league again this season.”

Keith captain breaks 65-year-old club record

Keith captain Cammy Keith grabbed a quickfire double as he led his side to their first home Scottish Cup win in almost 25 years.

His brace also saw him break a 65-year-old club record, taking him to nine Keith Scottish Cup goals.

Co-manager Tommy Wilson said: “We couldn’t really have asked for more from the players.”

Captain Keith flew out of the traps and scored twice in the first three minutes.

Ten minutes from half-time Fort’s 16-year-old Jamie McConnell reacted quickly to David Dey being out of his goal and superbly clipped the ball into the empty net from 30 yards.

On 65 minutes, 17-year-old loanee Logan Watt made it 3-1 with a powerful header.

Two goals in the final seven minutes completed Keith’s passage, Liam Duncan rifling home from out on the left wing then, in the dying seconds, James Brownie slammed home from 15 yards.

Fort manager Ashley Hollyer said: “We stuck at it and, considering it was our first game for six weeks, the team performance was good. There are lots of positives to take from the game.”