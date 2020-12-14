Scottish Cup: Gary Manson says Wick postponement was right call

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson says the logical decision was made after their Scottish Cup tie against Musselburgh Athletic was postponed.

The Scorries’ second preliminary round tie was scheduled for Saturday but heavy rain led to a postponement on Friday.

Harmsworth Park was inspected again this morning prior to Musselburgh starting their journey north and failed the inspection.

The tie will now be played this Saturday, meaning Wick’s Highland League game against Clachnacuddin has been postponed.

Manson said: “Musselburgh were going to be setting off about lunchtime so we needed to have an inspection before they set off.

MATCH UPDATE@WickAcademyFC v @MusselburghAth Following a pitch inspection this morning, tomorrow's Second Preliminary Round match is OFF and has been rescheduled for this Saturday, 19 December.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/CNpmyfPheM — William Hill Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 14, 2020

“I’m well-used to games being called off, when you get to this stage of the year it happens quite regularly and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

“It’s just part and parcel of football in the winter. The last thing you want is to travel a long distance and then the game to be called off when you’re at the ground, we’ve been on the receiving end of it ourselves and it’s a nightmare.

“I remember we played Brechin a few years ago and the game was called off on the Saturday morning after we’d travelled on the Friday and stayed over night.

“So it’s the logical thing if the pitch is not playable to call it off early.”

Manson is hopeful an improving forecast will allow the tie to be played on Saturday.

The winner will face Cowdenbeath at Central Park on Boxing Day in the first round and Manson says the draw gives them an added incentive.

He added: “You always want to test yourself against teams from higher leagues so it’s an added incentive to get through now the draw has been made.

“I’m sure the players will have that view and will want to test themselves against SPFL opposition so it’s an added incentive.”