Highland League: Ross Jack backs Rothes’ new signing to be success

Ross Jack believes Lewis Hyde will be a great asset to Rothes.

The Speysiders signed the 18-year-old midfielder on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle until January and made his debut as a sub in Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Newtongrange Star.

Mackessack Park manager Jack said: “I’m delighted to get Lewis in, I know him well having worked with Caley Thistle’s Under-18s a few times.

“I know what he’s capable of and he’ll be an asset to us, he’s at a good age with great energy and ability in the middle of the park.

“It’s come at a time when we needed to get bodies in, but it’s not just about taking in bodies for the sake of it, it’s about quality and Lewis will be a fine addition.

“I’m so pleased with the way people are grabbing their opportunity.

“With the numbers that are unavailable it’s a tough ask, but the ones that have come in have done a good job.

“Hopefully we can continue in that way. If you’ve got the journey it’s about to you to play well and keep it because when players get fit there will be players putting pressure on to get in the team.”