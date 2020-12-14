Steve Dolan leaves Deveronvale by mutual consent

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Deveronvale have announced manager Steve Dolan has left the club by mutual consent.

Dolan has stepped aside after being told his contract at the Highland League outfit would not be renewed at the end of season.

A statement from the Vale said: “The club would like to announce manager Steve Dolan has stepped down from his position by mutual agreement.

“The club had advised Steve that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and Steve decided to leave now and give the club ample time to decide on a successor.

“Assistant manager Craig Stewart will take on the role of acting manager for the time being.

“Vale chairman Jim Mair said: ‘Steve has been the ultimate clubman for Deveronvale as both a player and as manager and I’m personally very grateful to him for his constant support to me since he took on the manager’s role in October 2015.'”

The Princess Royal Park club have played two games in the new Highland campaign, picking up one point so far.