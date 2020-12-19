Highland League: Ashley Hollyer aware of Fort William’s Brora challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fort William boss Ashley Hollyer appreciates they face an uphill battle stopping the Brora Rangers juggernaut.

Brora were last season’s Highland League champions and are tipped as title favourites once again this year.

In what is slated to Hollyer’s first league game in charge of the Fort – they lost 5-1 to Keith in the Scottish Cup last weekend – the task does not come much more difficult for the new manager.

The game was also originally due to be played at Claggan Park, however due to ongoing maintenance work it has been switched to Brora. The club are hopeful of returning in time for next month’s home game against Formartine.

© Iain Ferguson

Hollyer said: “It’s a game of football and anything can happen. No-one will be putting their mortgage on us to winn, so it’s a no pressure game for us.

“We will no doubt be on the back foot for most of the game but that will stand us in good stead going forward.

“Even going 2-0 down against Keith we never threw the towel in. We kept trying to find a way back into the game.

“We’re under no illusions of how difficult it’s going to be but we’ll certainly be trying to take points off them.”

Fort will be without Paul Coutts (ankle) and Callum Browett (wrist) for the game, with goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki also unavailable due to work commitments. Lewis Rothnie is likely to start in goal and Daniel Mackintosh is available after the birth of his child.