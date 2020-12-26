Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huntly boss Allan Hale hopes his side can use a Scottish Cup run to bring some much-needed cheer in a difficult year.

The Black and Golds were supposed to be at home to Cumbernauld Colts today in the first round of the competition, but the game has been moved to Tuesday because of snow.

The finance and prestige which go with a Scottish Cup run are an appealing factor to Hale.

Victory over Dalbeattie Star a fortnight ago was Huntly’s first win in the competition in five years and earned them another tie at Christie Park.

Should they emerge as winners over a strong Cumbernauld side, they could earn a potentially lucrative tie against an SPFL side in the second round.

Hale said: “Just to give ourselves the exposure and opportunity to go up against full-time players – it would guys an indication how far they are from play at that level.

“It generates a lot of excitement around the town. There are financial benefits to the club and I’m sure I speak for all lower league clubs in saying it offers that excitement.

“Fraserburgh had Rangers up at Bellslea a few years ago. I stay in the town and I know the excitement that generated. They got a lot of positive exposure and that’s what every club goes into the competition hoping to achieve.

“It’s a rare occasion where they can test themselves against these players in what is a relatively short career.”

Cumbernauld sit in the bottom half of the Lowland League, but include a number of former professional players in their ranks, including ex-Aberdeen duo Craig Murray and Stephen O’Neill.

Hale added: “We’ve done our homework on them. They’ve a lot of experience in their team from players that have played at a higher level.

“They have pace in their team, in the wide and forward areas, and have physicality and height about them. It’s going to be a difficult game, but as the home team on our patch, hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.

“Financially, I think you’ll see the Lowland League pull away from the Highland League in terms of the recruitment they’re able to do.

“There’s never an easy game in the Scottish Cup, but we always believe in our players.”