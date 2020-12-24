Scottish Cup: Rothes boss Ross Jack keen for memorable Fraserburgh tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rothes manager Ross Jack hopes for a memorable day for the club as they welcome Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup.

The two Highland League sides meet in the first round of the competition on Boxing Day in one of the ties of the round.

Fraserburgh have been one of the fiercest competitors to title-winners Cove and Brora Rangers in recent years, while Rothes have emerged as one of the most consistent outfits in the league under Jack.

He said: “Fraserburgh are a very tough draw. They have got great traditions in the Scottish Cup. We have got the benefit of being at home though and we couldn’t ask for more than that.

“It’s brilliant for the town and it’ll be a very entertaining match. It’s a typical Scottish Cup tie on Boxing Day in the Highlands, so it’ll be a great occasion.”

Rothes came through the preliminary round a fortnight ago in brilliant fashion, thumping Newtongrange Star 4-0 on their own patch.

As for any club, progression through the rounds of the competition will also bring some much-needed revenue in a year where finances have been stretched significantly.

Jack added: “Hopefully we can take a boost from that, on a very tricky pitch at a difficult venue. We coped with it great and to come away in the Scottish Cup with four goals and a clean sheet was brilliant.

“It would be nice to get into the latter stages and pick up some coin but it’s tough. We have to treat every game like a cup tie, whether it’s in the league or the actual cup.”