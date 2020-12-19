Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Clachnacuddin to wait even longer for Highland League game after wet weather leads to Inverurie Locos clash being postponed

by Ryan Cryle
December 19, 2020, 9:43 am Updated: December 19, 2020, 10:56 am
Grant Street Park.
Grant Street Park.

Clachnacuddin’s wait for a Highland League game goes on after their game against Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park was rained off.

Clach have yet to play a league match this season after a series of postponements.

They were originally meant to be playing Wick Academy this afternoon, although the fixture was postponed due to the Scorries’ still needing to complete their Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie against Musselburgh Athletic. Wick v Musselburgh has already been called off for the third time due to wet weather and moved to Monday.

It looks likely it will now be January before Clach play their first league game. The league started on November 28.

Formartine and Turriff’s rearranged Scottish Cup second preliminary round clash today has also been postponed for the third time.

More from the Press and Journal