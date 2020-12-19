Clachnacuddin to wait even longer for Highland League game after wet weather leads to Inverurie Locos clash being postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Clachnacuddin’s wait for a Highland League game goes on after their game against Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park was rained off.

Clach have yet to play a league match this season after a series of postponements.

They were originally meant to be playing Wick Academy this afternoon, although the fixture was postponed due to the Scorries’ still needing to complete their Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie against Musselburgh Athletic. Wick v Musselburgh has already been called off for the third time due to wet weather and moved to Monday.

Today's match against @InverurieLocos has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch. — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) December 19, 2020

It looks likely it will now be January before Clach play their first league game. The league started on November 28.

Formartine and Turriff’s rearranged Scottish Cup second preliminary round clash today has also been postponed for the third time.