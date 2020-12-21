Highland League: Wins for Fraserburgh and Brora while Lossiemouth battle back to draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was thrilled to edge out Nairn County 1-0 at Station Park and praised goalkeeper Paul Leask for his important contribution.

Ryan Cowie’s first half goal was the difference between the sides, but Leask saved a second half penalty from Scott Davidson.

Broch boss Cowie said: “It’s a massive three points, Nairn are an excellent side they put us under pressure in spells.

“To go to Nairn keep a clean sheet and win 1-0 is exactly what you’re looking for so I’m really happy.

“Paul saved us a few times in the game, he had a couple of really good saves and to be fair on chances it could have been 3-3 after 30 minutes on the chances.

“We know how big a player Paul can be for us and it’s shown with the penalty save.

“I think the boy struck it really well, but Paul managed to get across and put it over the bar. If he keeps clean sheets then he’s doing a brilliant job for us.”

In an entertaining first period Fraserburgh scored on 33 minutes when Owen Cairns got the better of Cohen Ramsay on the right and his low cross was turned in by Cowie.

At the other end Leask saved well from Tom MacLennan’s free-kick. On 72 minutes he made an even better save to push Davidson’s powerful left-footed penalty over the bar after Davidson had been tripped by Bryan Hay.

Paul Campbell was sent off late on for a sliding challenge on Adam Porritt.

Champions hit double figures

Brora Rangers thrashed Fort William 10-0 at Dudgeon Park.

Bjorn Wagenaar got four, Jordan MacRae grabbed a double, including one from the penalty spot, Andrew Macrae also got a brace with Tom Kelly and Gregor MacDonald also on target.

Fort had Gabriel Veringa sent off in the first half.

Cattachs boss Steven Mackay said: “We had the bulk of the possession and probably 90% of the game was played in Fort William’s half.

“The key was that we took advantage of the possession and created chances and still played in the way we normally do.

“It was a good performance, the way we moved the ball and with the chances we created as ridiculous as it sounds I don’t think 10-0 flattered us in any way shape or form, we could have scored more.

“It was a professional performance from the boys and we’re delighted to win and increase our goal difference.”

Level at Lossie and postponements elsewhere

Lossiemouth twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Huntly at Grant Park.

Gary McGowan got the first from the penalty spot and got a second before the interval after Ryan Stuart had levelled for the Coasters and they equalised again in injury time when Ryan Sewell struck.

Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos at Grant Street Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Scottish Cup second preliminary round ties between Formartine United and Turriff United at North Lodge Park and Wick Academy and Musselburgh Athletic at Harmsworth Park were postponed for a third time because of waterlogged pitches and have been rearranged for tonight.