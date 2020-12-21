Jamie Durent: Part-time clubs not getting a fair Scottish Cup shake with Boxing Day games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When onerous demands have already been put on part-time clubs during the pandemic, Boxing Day games seem a step too far.

Clubs who do not have the budgets or manpower of their full-time counterparts, who have already incurred significant expense just to resume playing again, will have to go to the well once again at a time of year when they should not have to.

At least four clubs from the north will be required to make trips to the central belt the day after Christmas, at a time when resources are already stretched dealing with Covid-19.

Buckie Thistle, Banks o’ Dee, Formartine or Turriff United, Brora Rangers and Wick Academy should they defeat Musselburgh Athletic will all have to embark on early-morning departures to get to their destinations.

Wick would have the most arduous task; it will be a 10-hour round trip to Cowdenbeath from Caithness, with manager Gary Manson estimating they will need to leave at 7am on Boxing Day to make it in time.

Overnight stays are going to be rare just now because of the circumstances we are living in but the time of year makes that impossible.

Buckie draw upon players from Inverness, Moray and Aberdeenshire, who will all have to come together to travel down to Coatbridge to face Albion Rovers.

The League Two side were also reportedly less than keen on pushing the tie back even a day, which understandably has not gone down too well at Victoria Park.

This is not just beating the drum for north clubs.

Hill of Beath, Broxburn Athletic, Cumbernauld Colts and Civil Service Strollers will all have to come up the road, to take on Keith, Nairn County, Huntly and Elgin City respectively.

Even in ordinary circumstances this would make little sense.

Throw in a global pandemic and it stretches into ridiculous territory.

You already have poor weather to factor in at this time of year, which can add strain to journeys around the country, and have an impact on what conditions players have to play in.

Then because of the Covid-19 regulations put in place for Scottish football, showers are not permitted after the game.

Can you imagine having to play in snow, rain or mud, for the sake of getting your team into the next round of the national cup competition, then have to sit for hours on a bus back home caked and covered in the remnants of whatever surface you played on?

This should not be the image the Scottish Cup is portraying.

It is a great potential for revenue and enjoyment for these clubs, both of which will be impacted by having to make journeys at a time when they should be with families.

Players at part-time level play for the enjoyment, not for the wages. It is not their job.

You could understand somewhat if it was full-time clubs being asked to do this.

But, for part-time clubs around the country, they are not being given a fair shake.