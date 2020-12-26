Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh’s Willie West wary of foes Rothes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Willie West is wary of Rothes as Fraserburgh head for Mackessack Park today.

The Broch and the Speysiders will battle it out for a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Rothes were beaten 5-1 by Buckie Thistle last weekend and West knows they will be desperate to return to winning ways.

The 33-year-old said: “We expect a very tough game because Rothes have shown they’re one of the top teams in the league.

“It’s not a good draw for either of us really. They started the season well by winning the Highland League Cup from last season.

“The way Ross Jack has them organised they will always be difficult to beat and their result last weekend was a bit of a surprise.

© DCT Media

“We won’t read too much into that and if anything it will make them more determined to get back to winning ways.”

West played at Hampden for Fraserburgh Academy against Inverkeithing High School in the final of 2005 Scottish Schools’ Cup.

Although he’s not expecting to get back to the national stadium this term, he is hopeful of another good run in the Scottish Cup, having been part of the Broch side which faced Rangers at Bellslea in 2018.

He added: “The whole Rangers experience was brilliant and it was great it was at the Broch.

“But it would be good to go and play at one of the big grounds. I’ve played at Hampden once in a schools final, which was great, and I’ve played at Pittodrie and Easter Road in the past, which was good as well.

“But I’ve never been to Ibrox or Parkhead, so if you could get far enough those are the grounds everyone wants to play at, but we’ve work to do to get there.”