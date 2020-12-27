WATCH: MacAskill brothers Andy and Craig both score direct from corner kicks in the Scottish Cup in separate first round ties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was a memorable day in the Scottish Cup for the MacAskill family as siblings Craig and Andy both scored from corner kicks.

Older brother Andy achieved the feat during Buckie Thistle’s first round victory against Albion Rovers, while Craig curled home from a corner in extra time during Keith’s 4-2 win against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Andy scored two and created the third during Buckie’s impressive 3-0 win at Cliftonhill with his performance described as “outstanding” by Jags manager Graeme Stewart.

A proud day for the MacAskill family yesterday, as brothers Craig and Andy BOTH scored directly from corners in two different First Round matches.#ScottishCup | @KeithFC | @BuckieThistle pic.twitter.com/ra9qLjcBwi — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 27, 2020

Craig netted his corner with 98 minutes on the clock with Michael Selfridge making sure of Keith’s place in the second round by scoring Keith’s fourth a minute later.

The draw for the second round of the competition takes place at 7.15pm on Monday.