Buckie boss Graeme Stewart praises Jags for professionalism on and off the pitch

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart felt they did the Highland League proud as they took the scalp of Albion Rovers.

The Jags defeated the League Two side 3-0 at Cliftonhill in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Andrew MacAskill netted in each half as well as hitting the crossbar, while Scott Adams was also on target.

Victoria Park boss Stewart said: “We’re delighted to win, but to be honest we expected to go there and give them a game and get a result.

“The Highland League is a very good standard and want to be beating these teams not just for Buckie but to show there are good teams in the league because there are a lot of good teams in the Highland League.

“The standard is getting better and better and more professional and the top clubs in the Highland League should be going to these places and looking to win.”

Stewart also praised the professionalism of his squad and added: “I have to give all the squad and all the staff massive credit. Everyone prepared really well and took it very seriously.

“They gave up their Christmas Day in terms of having a drink and not eating too much and it showed because they were oustanding on the day.”

Elsewhere, Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp praised his players for holding their nerve to reach the second round.

After 120 goalless minutes at Station Park the Wee County defeated Broxburn Athletic 4-3 on penalties.

Adam Porritt, Tom MacLennan and Glenn Main all scored and despite Gordon McNab’s spot-kick being saved, Calum Howarth converting Nairn’s fifth penalty was enough to send them through after David Greenhill had missed for Broxburn and Dylan MacLean saved from Greg Binnie.

Sharp said: “It’s good to be in the second round and it allows everyone to dream a bit.

“We saw last year that Broxburn got to the fourth round and played St Mirren so it’s a really good result for us against a side with a bit of cup pedigree.”

Formartine United defeated Haddington Athletic 2-1 at Millfield Park.

Stuart Smith had United ahead early in the second half, before Stewart O’Neill equalised with four minutes to go, but Scott Lisle grabbed a winner for Formartine a minute from time.

Manager Paul Lawson said: “I think we can play better for sure, but ultimately we’re in the next round and that’s what matters.”

Jamie Buglass, Rob Armstong and Cameron Beattie scored as Junior side Banks o’ Dee beat Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 3-0 at Almondvale. Buglass also missed a penalty, while the hosts finished with nine men.

Wick Academy lost 2-0 to Cowdenbeath at Central Park with Craig Barr and Kris Renton scoring for the Blue Brazil.