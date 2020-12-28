Scottish Cup: Steven Mackay believes right call was made to abandon Brora’s tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay insists the right decision was made to abandon their Scottish Cup tie with Camelon Juniors – despite the Cattachs now facing a round trip of more than 400 miles on Wednesday.

Torrential rain meant the first round tie at Carmuirs Park was abandoned at half-time by referee George Calder, with the replay scheduled for Wednesday night.

Mackay said: “When we got down there the pitch was 50-50 with a bit of surface water and the rain was relentless on the way down. But we spoke to the ref and it was in the balance, but we were keen to start the game and were hoping the rain would stop.

“It actually got worse and as the first half went on puddles started to appear and it started to look like comedy football.

“The ball was getting stuck in puddles and players were sliding past the ball.

“It had become a lottery and a farce really and when we spoke to the ref at half-time everyone was in agreement that the right decision was to abandon the game.

“It wasn’t an easy one when you look at the logistics involved for ourselves, but we had to make the right call.”

Meanwhile, Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts was postponed due to snow on Saturday morning and has also been rescheduled for Wednesday evening.