Highland League: Scottish Cup day to remember for MacAskill brothers

The MacAskill brothers had a day to remember in the Scottish Cup as both scored directly from corners to help their sides progress to the second round.

Buckie Thistle midfielder Andrew netted his side’s first in the 3-0 win over Albion Rovers and brother Craig scored Keith’s third in the 4-2 win over Hill of Beath Hawthorn the same way.

© Andrew Cawley

Craig came on as sub for the Maroons in their victory at Kynoch Park and knew Andrew had achieved the rare feat at Cliftonhill before he went on.

The 25-year-old midfielder said: “I was a sub on Saturday so I knew before I went on that Andy had scored from a corner.

“I asked one of the boys that wasn’t in the squad what the Buckie score was and he checked Albion Rovers’ twitter feed and it said Buckie had scored direct from a corner.

“I was pretty certain it would be Andy because he’s usually on set pieces.

“Once I went on I was focusing on helping the team, it was only after the game I realised we’d both scored from corners.

“It was good we were both able to get through as well.”

Older brother Andrew, 28, added: “It was strange hearing Craig had done it as well. I drove down to our game so I didn’t know what had happened in the other games until I got back to Aberdeen.

“I spoke to Craig and he’d seen I’d scored from a corner and he told me he’d done it as well.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it and it’s quite cool to both do it on the same day.

“With it being in the Scottish Cup as well that makes it special because it’s a brilliant competition to play in and all the games are filmed so we’ve been able to watch it back.

“And the most important thing was that both us managed to help our teams get through.”

Both siblings say they did not mean to find the net directly from their corners. Andrew believes the strong wind played a part in his counter.

He said: “It was really windy on Saturday and when the wind is up and when we were playing with it in the first half I was sending the ball a bit wider and higher so the wind would take it back towards goal.

“I probably overhit it a little bit which is probably why it cleared everyone – but luckily it landed in the net.”

However, calmer conditions at Kynoch Park means Craig doesn’t think wind influenced his goal.

“It wasn’t overly windy at Keith compared with a lot of other games so I don’t think that was too much of a factor,” he added.

“Watching it back I think the keeper maybe got lost in the crowd and couldn’t get it because it was quite crowded at the front post.

With both brothers playing in the Highland League banter between them about their footballing achievements is a fairly regular occurrence.

Andrew said: “We do have a bit of banter between us about how we’re getting on and who’s scored most goals and things like that.

“But we do both take a real interest in how each other’s games went and how we played.

“Every Saturday after our game Keith is usually the first result I look for to see how Craig has got on.”

Craig added: “We always have a bit of banter about goals, it’s not really a competition, but he always seems to score more than me so I’ve got to try to compete with him.”