Scottish Cup: Buckie draw Caley Thistle in second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Buckie Thistle will face Inverness Caley Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Cup – while fellow Highland League side Brora Rangers could play Hearts.

Buckie will tackle the Championship outfit at Victoria Park, while Brora will host the Jambos at Dudgeon Park if they can beat Camelon Juniors in Wednesday’s rearranged first round tie at Carmuirs Park.

Elgin City will also face Championship opposition having been drawn at home to Ayr United, Cove Rangers make the trip to second tier Alloa, while Peterhead will face Stenhousemuir at Balmoor.

The draw for the Second Round of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup. Ties to be played Saturday, 9 January 2021. Which fixture gets your pick for tie of the round?#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/V7dAkMGupr — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 28, 2020

Keith were paired with League One side Clyde at Kynoch Park, Nairn County are at home to Montrose of League One and Huntly will also face a side from the third tier – provided they beat Cumbernauld Colts at Christie Park on Wednesday – having been drawn away to Dumbarton in round two.

Formartine United will welcome League Two side Annan Athletic to North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh will face North Juniors kings Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea.

Second round ties will be played on the weekend of January 9.