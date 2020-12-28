Tuesday, December 29th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Scottish Cup: Buckie draw Caley Thistle in second round

by Callum Law
December 28, 2020, 7:36 pm Updated: December 28, 2020, 7:44 pm
© SNS Group Bill MurrayThe Scottish Cup trophy
The Scottish Cup trophy

Buckie Thistle will face Inverness Caley Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Cup – while fellow Highland League side Brora Rangers could play Hearts.

Buckie will tackle the Championship outfit at Victoria Park, while Brora will host the Jambos at Dudgeon Park if they can beat Camelon Juniors in Wednesday’s rearranged first round tie at Carmuirs Park.

Elgin City will also face Championship opposition having been drawn at home to Ayr United, Cove Rangers make the trip to second tier Alloa, while Peterhead will face Stenhousemuir at Balmoor.

Keith were paired with League One side Clyde at Kynoch Park, Nairn County are at home to Montrose of League One and Huntly will also face a side from the third tier – provided they beat Cumbernauld Colts at Christie Park on Wednesday – having been drawn away to Dumbarton in round two.

Formartine United will welcome League Two side Annan Athletic to North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh will face North Juniors kings Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea.

Second round ties will be played on the weekend of January 9.

More from the Press and Journal