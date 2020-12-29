Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
Brora’s rearranged Scottish Cup clash with Camelon postponed

by Ryan Cryle
December 29, 2020, 2:33 pm
© Paul CampbellBrora's wait to complete their Scottish Cup first-round tie with Camelon goes on.
The wait goes on for Camelon v Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup first round after tomorrow night’s rearranged clash was postponed.

The first playing of the tie, on Boxing Day, was abandoned due to the weather.

Brora will be desperate to get the match played and reach the second round, where Championship Hearts lie in wait.

