Brora’s rearranged Scottish Cup clash with Camelon postponed

The wait goes on for Camelon v Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup first round after tomorrow night’s rearranged clash was postponed.

The first playing of the tie, on Boxing Day, was abandoned due to the weather.

Brora will be desperate to get the match played and reach the second round, where Championship Hearts lie in wait.