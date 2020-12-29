Brora’s rearranged Scottish Cup clash with Camelon postponed

The wait goes on for Camelon v Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup first round after tomorrow night’s rearranged clash was postponed.
Tomorrow’s @ScottishCup match against @Camelonjuniors has been postponed.
— Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) December 29, 2020
The first playing of the tie, on Boxing Day, was abandoned due to the weather.
Brora will be desperate to get the match played and reach the second round, where Championship Hearts lie in wait.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe