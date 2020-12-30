Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hopes to avoid Scottish Cup backlog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay is hopeful their Scottish Cup tie with Camelon finally gets the go-ahead for Saturday.

The re-arranged fixture – postponed from Saturday – was due to be played tonight but Camelon made an early decision to call off the game due to their pitch being unplayable.

Saturday’s first-round tie was abandoned due to heavy rain which had left the surface with numerous patches of standing water. Freezing conditions in the days following the game prompted a call more than 24 hours before the game was due to take place to call it off.

Brora appreciated the advance notice, however, as defender John Pickles would have had to travel over last night from Orkney in order to take part in the game.

Mackay said: “Their pitch was like a swimming pool and now it’s gone into a frost. The forecast over the next 24-48 hours wasn’t great so they decided to make the call yesterday.

“We needed to know early as we had guys like John travelling, who have had to travel last night. We didn’t expect it to go ahead so we just need to prepare now for Saturday.

“We were due to play Rothes (in the Highland League) on Saturday but it will now be Camelon away. The way the Scottish Cup has been set up this season is to get ties finished – games are played to a finish, there’s no replays, so we can avoid a backlog and league games getting postponed.

“Rothes is one we’ll have to rearrange so already it’s starting to impact Highland League fixtures, which isn’t great. We’ve got a short enough window as it is to cram in these games.”