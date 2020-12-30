Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts postponed for second time due to frozen pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huntly’s Scottish Cup first-round clash with Cumbernauld Colts has been postponed for a second time due to a frozen pitch at Christie Park.

The tie will now be played on Saturday (3pm) at the same time as Camelon v Brora Rangers’ first-round meeting. The first attempt to play the latter match was abandoned last Saturday and tonight’s rearranged clash was also postponed.

MATCH POSTPONED: Scottish Cup 1st Round – Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts https://t.co/s00RNuJE63 — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) December 30, 2020

Should Huntly get through, they would set up a trip to Dumbarton on January 9, while Brora would welcome Hearts to Dudgeon Park in the second round.

As a result of Huntly and Brora being in Scottish Cup action at the weekend, their Highland League games against Fort William and Rothes, respectively, will be moved.