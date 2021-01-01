Brora’s Scottish Cup tie postponed again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie at Camelon Juniors tomorrow has been postponed.

The Highland League champions’ game at Camelon was abandoned on Boxing Day due to a waterlogged pitch with the second attempt to play on Wednesday ending in failure after Carmuirs Park was still deemed unplayable.

The third attempt was scheduled for tomorrow but the surface is still unplayable meaning the clubs will try again on Monday with the fourth attempt due to kick-off at 7.30pm.

The winners will host Championship leaders Hearts in the second round.