Inverurie Locos take turn for better to leave Clach feeling off rails

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low believes the 4-2 win at Clach did not reflect his side’s dominance as Locos made it two wins out of two in the Highland League.

Locos dominated for long spells, but found themselves 2-0 down before a stirring comeback secured the points at Grant Street Park.

Low said: “They had three shots all day and scored two, while we had about 20 attempts at goal.

“There were a couple of things I wasn’t too happy about, but we bossed the game. The only concern for me was the time it took us to get the first goal, but once we got it we really set the tempo in the second half and deserved to win the game.

“I was delighted with what I saw in the second half and it is what I expect to see from a Locos team. It’s one thing to be expected to win a game and actually going out there and doing it, but we did exactly what was expected of us.”

James Anderson gave the Lilywhites the lead in the 14th minute when he fired a low drive into the net after the Locos defence had failed to clear their lines.

Despite strong pressure from the visitors, Clach doubled their lead when Martin Callum headed home his side’s second.

But Locos’ perseverance was rewarded when they halved the deficit a minute before the break thanks to Sam Burnett’s powerful rising strike.

Inverurie kept the pressure on the Clach goal in the second half and three goals in the first 20 minutes secured the points for Low’s men.

Kieran Shanks levelled the game from the penalty spot in the 57th minute before Greg Mitchell scored on the hour mark to give Inverurie the lead.

The visitors put the game beyond the home side when Nathen Meres produced a fine solo run and finish in the 66th minute to make it 4-2.

The only blot on the copybook came when Mitchell was sent off for a second bookable offence following his reaction to a late challenge from Clach substitute Connor Bunce, who was booked.