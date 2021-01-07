Something went wrong - please try again later.

Conor Gethins’ Formartine United career looked like it was almost over before a Scottish Cup hat-trick against Annan Athletic revitalised his fortunes.

As the Pitmedden side prepare to face the same opposition in the second round of the tournament this weekend, the striker has looked back on that memorable cup upset.

Formartine beat League Two side Annan 4-0 at North Lodge Park in December 2016 to set up a tie with then-Premiership Partick Thistle.

Gethins had joined United that summer, but, having struggled to hold down a regular place in Kris Hunter’s side, he had been transfer-listed about six weeks before the Annan tie.

But injuries gave the 37-year-old his chance and he remains a Formartine player.

Gethins said: “I scored a hat-trick in that game and it came after a period when myself and Kris Hunter didn’t see eye to eye.

“He felt things weren’t playing out too well for both parties – that was his opinion not mine – but he called me back because they were low on numbers.

“I came on with 15 minutes to go against Deveronvale the week before and scored the equaliser and then he started me the next week and I scored a hat-trick.

“It just shows that football is a strange game. I wasn’t really part of the plans, then I was needed and then I scored a hat-trick, that’s just football for you.

“It was a really good day and it was one of those Scottish Cup moments.”

The former Ross County, Peterhead and Nairn County player added: “During that period Kris had so much quality I think it was difficult for him to figure out what he wanted.

“There was me, Neil Gauld, Scott Barbour and Garry Wood all looking to play up front.

“My record at Nairn proved what I can do and you don’t become a bad player overnight, but you have to respect the manager’s opinion.

“What I did was just kept working hard because I knew if I wasn’t staying at Formartine I’d be going somewhere else.

“But Kris called me back, I played those couple of games and the rest is history really.”

Formartine are hoping history repeats itself against Annan and Gethins believes there is little between the sides.

He said: “There’s not much difference in quality between the top end of the Highland League and League One and Two.

“I think Cove proved that, when they went up they brought in one or two players, but they didn’t change their team much and they absolutely cruised League Two.

“I’m not saying Formartine or Brora would cruise League Two, but I think over the course of a season they would give a fair account of themselves.

“Teams don’t realise the quality in the Highland League and in the top four or five teams there’s not a huge difference between them and the leagues above.”