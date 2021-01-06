Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Camelon postponed for fifth time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup first round tie away to Camelon Juniors has been postponed for the fifth time due to the weather.

Tonight’s tie had been switched to Dunipace’s Westfield Park in Denny, after the previous three attempts to play the tie were scuppered by a frozen pitch.

The tie had initially started on its original date on Boxing Day, but was abandoned at half-time due to the conditions.

Despite the new venue having an artificial surface, a frozen pitch has once again put paid to the tie which will now go ahead at the sixth attempt on Saturday.

That means the second round tie at home to Hearts which awaits the winner, which was due to take place on Saturday, will now have to take place at a later date.