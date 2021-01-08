Fraser Dingwall backs Nairn County to give Montrose a Scottish Cup scare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nairn County defender Fraser Dingwall is hopeful his side can cause a Scottish Cup upset against Montrose tomorrow.

The Wee County will be at home again this weekend – their third tie at Station Park in a row – and welcome the high-flying League One side.

Montrose have strung together an impressive run of results, sitting third in the table, and would be expected to progress against Highland League opposition.

Nairn, however, have caused upsets in the competition before and Dingwall, who joined the club in 2018 having played in the North Caledonian League for Invergordon and Alness United, sees no reason why they cannot give Montrose a run for their money.

He said: “It would good for the club. The boys were delighted to get through and anything can happen in the Scottish Cup. It doesn’t matter what league you’re from, it can go either way on the day.

“We wanted a big club and we’re definitely happy it’s at home. But you wouldn’t mind an away trip as we’ve not played away for a while in the Scottish Cup.

“I came from the amateur and North Caledonian football, so I had no experience of the Scottish Cup before I came to Nairn.”

Nairn have had a stop-start beginning to the season, with games called off due to Covid and Scottish Cup participation.

They have beaten Threave Rovers 4-0 – where Dingwall scored – and Broxburn Athletic on penalties in the Scottish Cup, while losing narrowly to Fraserburgh and Formartine in their two Highland League games.

Dingwall added: “Fraserburgh was a tough game. We had chances early on and could’ve taken them, but we lost a poor goal.

“Against Formartine we were the better team, but we lost a sloppy goal we shouldn’t have. We feel like we should have taken something from it.”