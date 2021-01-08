Five Scottish Cup ties involving north sides now postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Several of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup cup ties involving north sides have been wiped out by the wintery weather.

Tomorrow’s Camelon v Brora Rangers game was the sixth scheduling of the first round fixture, but it has now been moved again, this time to Monday. The Highland League champions can set up a belated second round clash with Championship Hearts at Dudgeon Park should they get past the junior outfit.

Meanwhile, in the second round, Huntly and Keith’s trips to League One Dumbarton and Clyde, respectively, have been frozen off and moved to Tuesday.

Formartine United’s home clash with Annan Athletic has also been postponed, as has Montrose’s visit to Nairn County. Formartine’s game is now on Tuesday, while Nairn will have to wait until Wednesday to tackle the Mighty Mo.

There could be further weather misery to come with pitch inspections scheduled tomorrow morning ahead of Buckie Thistle v Inverness, Peterhead, v Stenhousemuir, Elgin City v Ayr United and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee.

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing across the country overnight, with the north-east already seeing significant snowfall today.